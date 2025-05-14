Rain or shine, KazanForum draws global crowd to Tatarstan’s capital

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. Heavy rain in the capital of Russia's Tatarstan does not deter participants of the international economic event Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum from gathering at the Kazan Expo exhibition center.

Hundreds of guests representing several dozen countries can reach the forum venue via specially organized bus routes or high-speed electric trains. According to a TASS correspondent, the latter option has proven more popular, as attendees can go straight from the platform through a covered gallery to Kazan Expo. Those arriving by shuttle must walk about a hundred meters in the open air.

More than 10,000 people from 103 countries have registered to take part in the forum, which is expected to feature around 200 events. This morning, discussions on various aspects of cooperation between Russia and Islamic countries already began.

The 16th international economic forum Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum runs from May 13 to 18 in Kazan. TASS is the event’s general media partner.