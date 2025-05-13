Russian stock indices slightly up by end of trading session on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.18% to 2,935.53 points by the end of the main trading session on Tuesday, the dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 0.6% to 1,148.05 points. The yuan-to-ruble rate fell by 3 kopecks to 11.1 rubles.

"The Russian stock market closed Tuesday having shown moderate positive dynamics. The MOEX index maintains its positions above 2,900 points. Investors are waiting for a geopolitical outcome and specifics regarding the negotiation process," said Maxim Fedosov, portfolio manager at the Pervaya Management Company.

The leaders of growth by the end of the session were shares of the Moscow Credit Bank (+2.4%), PhosAgro shares (+1.55%), Polyus shares (+1.36%) and Sollers securities (+0.99%).

"The leaders of growth on the Russian stock market were Moscow Credit Bank shares, apparently due to the statements that the Bank of Russia is preparing to lower the key rate in June," believes leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalia Milchakova.

The biggest losses by the end of the session were incurred by Rostelecom shares (-1.85%), LSR shares (-1.64%), Pharmsintez securities (-1.53%) and Kamaz shares (-1.5%).

"The leaders of decline were Rostelecom ordinary shares - apparently in anticipation of the release of the issuer's financial statements," the expert notes.

BCS World of Investments believes that on Wednesday the MOEX index will be in the range of 2,875 - 3,000 points. The forecast for the dollar exchange rate is 79-82 rubles, for the yuan exchange rate - 11.1-11.3 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that on May 14 the MOEX index will not go beyond the range of 2,850-2,950 points. The yuan exchange rate will fluctuate in the range of 11.1-11.5 rubles. The dollar exchange rate will be around 79-81 rubles, and the euro rate is expected to be around 89-91 rubles.