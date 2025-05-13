Russians can now pay with Mir cards in Iran — Islamic republic’s Central Bank

DUBAI, May 13. /TASS/. Russians travelling to Iran can now pay on Iranian terminals using Mir cars with the NFC technology and using smartphones through the Mir Pay application. An official ceremony of completion of the second stage of integration of the Russian and Iranian payment systems, Mir and Shetab, has taken place in Tehran, the press service of the Iranian Central Bank reported.

"The main tourist centers of Iran popular with Russians were equipped with the technology in the first place," the regulator noted.

On November 11, 2024, the first stage of integration of the Russian and Iranian payment systems was finalized, enabling Iranians to withdraw rubles at Russian ATMs.