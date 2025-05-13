Russia, Iran to finalize integration of payment systems by end of 2025 — Iranian regulator

DUBAI, May 13. /TASS/. The integration of the Russian payment system Mir and the Iranian Shetab is planned to be completed in December 2025, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Asghar Abolhasani said.

"At the third (final - TASS) stage of integration of the payment systems, Iranian citizens will be able to make purchases through terminals of Russian stores by using a corresponding application [on the smartphone]. This stage will be tested in September 2025, and it will be fully implemented in December 2025," Abolhasani was quoted as saying by the press service of the Iranian Central Bank.

On May 13, the second stage of the integration of Mir and Shetab was finalized, enabling Russian citizens to pay with Mir cards in the Islamic republic.