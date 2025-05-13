Russia’s international reserves up 5.08% in April to $680.27 bln — Central Bank

/Updates, adds info after para 2/

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves amounted to $680.271 bln as of May 1, 2025, which is 5.08% (or $32.913 bln) higher than at the beginning of April, the Central Bank reported.

As of May 1, 2024, Russia’s international reserves totaled $597.911 bln.

Russia’s currency reserves rose by 3.54% to $433.234 bln, while the cost of monetary gold in reserves gained 7.9% to $247.036 bln in April 2025.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.