Rosatom begins production of equipment for small NPP in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, May 13. /TASS/. Rosatom started production of reactor equipment for the first unit of a small-scale nuclear power plant being developed in Uzbekistan under a Russian-led project, the state corporation’s press service told reporters.

"Today, Rosatom began manufacturing reactor equipment for the first unit of the small modular nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan," the press service stated on the sidelines of Energy Week, which is taking place in Tashkent on July 13-15.

The press service added that Rosatom’s facility in St. Petersburg had cast the first ingot, weighing 205 metric tons, for the RITM-200N reactor unit. "The steel casting marks the actual start of the nuclear reactor manufacturing process," the corporation noted.

The contract, signed on May 27, 2024, in Tashkent, provides for the construction of a small-scale nuclear power plant in the Jizzakh District, consisting of six reactors with a capacity of 55 MW each. The general contractor for the project is Atomstroyexport (engineering division of Rosatom), and local companies will also be involved in the construction process.