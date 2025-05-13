Russia’s foreign trade surplus down to $31.8 bln in January-March — Customs Service

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign trade surplus decreased by 17.83% in January-March 2025 year-on-year to $31.8 bln, according to figures released by the Federal Customs Service.

Exports fell by $6.9 bln in the reporting period to $94.9 bln, while imports were flat at $63.1 bln. Consequently, Russia’s trade turnover lost 4.18% in January-March 2025 compared with the same period last year to $158 bln.

Exports to European countries fell by 9.4% to $14.5 bln, while imports lost 4.4% to $15.8 bln, according to the service. That said, Russia’s exports to Asian countries decreased by 5.4% to $72.2 bln, while imports from those countries edged up by 1.3% to $42.7 bln. Russian exports to African countries fell by 8.7% to $5.1 bln, while imports rose by 31.4% to $1.1 bln. Exports to countries of North and South America plunged by 19.9% to $3 bln, while imports from those countries grew by 3.4% to $3.5 bln.