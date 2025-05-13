Over 30 Russian companies to showcase products at Uzbekistan Energy Week

TASHKENT, May 13. /TASS/. The Uzbekistan Energy Week, which includes four exhibitions and conferences, has kicked off in Tashkent. Russia will be represented at those events by more than 30 companies, among which are Gazprom, Rosatom, and Severstal, the organizing committee reported.

The oil and gas exhibition and conference OGU 2025 is the first event of the Week. "The Russian Federation will be represented at the exhibition by 28 companies, among which are such majors as Gazprom, Rosatom, Severstal, Ural Steel, Tatneft, BurServis, ЕМК Steeltrade," the report said.

Moreover, the exhibition Power Uzbekistan 2025 devoted to energy, power saving and alternative sources of energy, where Russian companies will also be present, will be held as part of the Energy Week.

The Uzbekistan Energy Week brings together the key players in the field of conventional and renewable energy sources and provides the global energy community with the opportunity to discuss current plans for energy industry development in Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region. Some 465 companies and brands plan to showcase their products there. More than 1,400 delegates are expected to participate, and 90 speakers are expected to deliver speeches. The geography of participants covers 34 countries.