Russia and Tanzania increase bilateral trade by 20% since start of 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, May 13. /TASS/. Bilateral trade between Russia and Tanzania has grown by 20% since the beginning of 2025, while Russian exports to Tanzania have increased by one-quarter, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Reshetnikov said, summing up the results of a plenary session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Tanzanian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in St. Petersburg.

"After last year’s decline in trade turnover, we managed to increase figures by 20% in January-February this year. Russian exports rose by a quarter, primarily due to shipments of wheat, meslin, and fertilizers," he noted.

According to the minister, Russia traditionally imports tobacco raw materials, coffee, tea, and fruit from Tanzania. Currently, the top priority is to diversify mutual trade.