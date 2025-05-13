Dollar exchange rate down below 80 rubles on interbank market first since April 21

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate in the Russian interbank market has declined below 80 rubles for the first time since April 21, 2025, according to Finam platform data.

As of 10:07 a.m. Moscow time (07:07 a.m. GMT), the dollar exchange rate was down by 1.62% at 79.7 rubles. By 10:27 a.m. Moscow time (07:27 a.m. GMT), the dollar had narrowed losses to 0.47% as it traded at 80.63 rubles.

Meanwhile the euro exchange rate in the Russian interbank market was down by 0.23% at 89.651 rubles, according to trading data.