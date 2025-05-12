Likelihood of key rate hike persists but has decreased — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The likelihood of an increase in the key interest rate remains, although it has declined compared to March, according to the summary of the Bank of Russia’s key rate discussion.

"Although the likelihood of a key rate hike persists, it has decreased compared to March," the regulator said.

At the same time, the regulator emphasized the need to maintain tight monetary conditions to ensure the sustainability of ongoing economic processes - the positive output gap has continued to narrow, contributing to a further slowdown in inflation and its return to target levels by 2026.