Number of passengers carried by Aeroflot Group up 6.7% in April to 4.4 mln people

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group carried 4.4 mln passengers in April 2025, up by 6.7% year-on-year, the company reported. Meanwhile Aeroflot Airlines carried 2.3 mln people, up by 2.2% year-on-year.

In particular, Aeroflot Group carried 3.3 mln passengers in the domestic segment (+6.2%), and 1.1 mln people in the international segment (+8.2%).

In January-April 2025, Aeroflot Group carried 16 mln passengers (+2.4% year-on-year), including 12 mln passengers in the domestic segment (+1.8%), and 4 mln people in the international segment (+4.3%).