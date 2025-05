MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for June 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has fallen below $3,250 per troy ounce for the first time since May 5, according to trading data.

As of 10:07 a.m. Moscow time (7:07 a.m. GMT), the gold price was down by 1.23% at $3,247.2 per troy ounce. By 11:04 a.m. Moscow time (8:04 a.m. GMT), the price of gold had extended losses to 1.66% as it traded at $3,232.9 per troy ounce.