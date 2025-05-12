Price of Brent oil surpasses $66 per barrel on London’s ICE first since April 28

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for July 2025 delivery has risen above $66 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since April 28, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was above $65 per barrel for the first time since April 29, reaching $65.3 per barrel (+1.7%). By 10:10 a.m. Moscow time (07:10 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had extended gains to 2.91% as it traded at $66.08 per barrel, while the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June 2025 delivery was up by 2.96% at $63.21 per barrel.

As of 11:04 a.m. Moscow time (08:04 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts was up by 2.26% at $65.66 per barrel, while the WTI price was up by 2.3% at $62.8 per barrel.