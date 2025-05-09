Issue of Russian gas supplies to Serbia critical for republic — Vucic

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The issue of Russian energy supplies to Serbia is critical for the Balkan republic, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"You know that we have a crucial issue. This is the issue of gas supplies. We have had a long-term contract with very good conditions. I should thank you for that. And we hope that it will be possible to keep those conditions for us, and, if I may say it, even improve them," Vucic said.

"We cooperate in various fields, but I think that we can boost and strengthen this cooperation in all fields," he added.