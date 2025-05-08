Turkish Airlines to resume all its flights between Turkey and Russia from May 9

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian aviation authorities have reached an agreement with Turkish Airlines to resume all flights between Turkey and Russia from May 9, the Federal Air Transport Agency announced on its Telegram channel.

"The Transport Ministry, the Federal Air Transport Agency and Turkish Airlines have agreed to resume the full flight program between Turkey and Russia from Friday, May 9. Turkish Airlines is working on the possibility of adding more flights to its schedule for May 9," the statement said.

As previously reported by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), on May 8, Turkish Airlines cancelled a total of 20 flights to Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman and Istanbul from Vnukovo Airport.

In the meantime, Pegasus Airlines canceled 4 flights to Antalya, Istanbul and Bodrum from the same airport, and 7 flights to Antalya and Istanbul were cancelled from St. Petersburg. According to ATOR estimates, "judging by information from market participants, the situation with flight cancellations will affect more than 15,000 people, including flights whose scheduled departure time has not yet arrived.".