EC to phase out Russian gas by end of 2027 — Reuters

BRUSSELS, May 6. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) will publish plans on Tuesday to phase out Russian gas by the end of 2027, Reuters reported citing EU officials.

The roadmap will include a commitment to propose, in June, "a ban on new Russian gas import deals and spot contracts by the end of 2025," the officials said.

The document will also include a commitment to make a legal proposal to ban Russian gas and liquefied natural gas imports under existing contracts by the end of 2027. The plans are confidential and could still change before they are published, Reuters added.

European Commission spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker told a briefing in Brussels earlier that the EC would present a roadmap plan on how to wean itself off Russian energy on May 6. In May 2022, the European Union launched the REPowerEU program to eliminate Europe’s reliance on Russian gas by 2027. Meanwhile, the cost of Russian LNG imports for the EU has nearly quadrupled in three years due to rising prices and increased supply volumes. Before 2022, the European Union purchased 40% of gas from Russia, by 2023 this share had decreased to around 15%, though in 2024 it started growing again, having reached almost 19%, which courted fierce criticism from Brussels.