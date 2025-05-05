Moscow ranks second after New York by economy size — Putin

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The economy of Moscow is second to New York only by the purchasing power parity and this is good basis for solving social issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin.

"These are the capabilities arising as a result of economic development. And the fact that Moscow ranks second among metropolitan cities of the globe after New York by the purchasing power parity, and the difference is not big, this is definitely the basis for solving social issues in particular: for schools, outpatient clinics, hospitals, in-patient facilities, and so on," the head of state said.

"This is great, this is very good," Putin added.