Dollar exchange rate down below 79 rubles on interbank market first since May 2023

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate in the Russian interbank market has declined below 79 rubles for the first time since May 31, 2023, having lost more than 4%, according to Finam platform data.

As of 12:00 p.m. Moscow time (9:00 a.m. GMT) the dollar exchange rate was down by 4.21% at 78.625 rubles. By 12:15 p.m. Moscow time (9:15 a.m. GMT) the dollar had narrowed losses to 1.34% as it traded at 80.98 rubles.

Meanwhile, the euro exchange rate in the Russian interbank market was down by 0.25% at 93.687 rubles, according to trading data.