Yuan exchange rate moves to positive territory in MOEX trading

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The yuan exchange rate has moved to the positive territory following a decline as the main trading session started on Friday, according to trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT) the yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 2.5 kopecks compared with previous closing to 11.036 rubles. As of 10:05 a.m. Moscow time (07:05 a.m. GMT) the yuan exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange was below 11 rubles for the first time since June 19, 2024, as it traded at 10.989 rubles (-7.25 kopecks).

By 1:30 p.m. Moscow time (10:30 a.m. GMT), the yuan had moved to the positive territory as it traded at 11.202 rubles (+14.05 kopecks).

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.