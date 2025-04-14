Russian stock market closed mixed on Monday

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian stock market closed on Holy Monday with the mixed trend of indices, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.36% down to 2,819.69 points. The RTS Index gained 1.13% to 1,073.21 points. The yuan lost five kopecks by the close of business to 11.19 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index started the week with the mixed dynamics of trade. The benchmark reached 2,880 points as early as during the morning session and continued keeping in the green during the first half of the day, although the activity of buyers declined towards the end of the day session," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

Freedom Finance Global expects that the MOEX Russia Index will move tomorrow within the corridor of 2,800 - 2,900 points. The IEA will release its monthly report tomorrow.