MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index plunged below 2,800 points for the first time from January 10, 2025, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The index fell by 2.26% to 2,795.02 points. It dropped by 2.3% later to 2,793.7 points.

The RTS index lost 1.64% to 1,050.05 points. The yuan gained 1.06% to 11.7025 rubles.