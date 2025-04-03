Russia’s international reserves dropped by $4.8 bln over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves edged down by $4.8 bln and totaled $645.6 bln as of March 28, 2025, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves amounted to $645.6 bln as of the close of business on March 28, 2025, having contracted by $4.8 bln or by 0.7% over the week, largely due to negative revaluation," the regulator informed.

Reserves totaled $650.4 bln as of March 21 of this year.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.