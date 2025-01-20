Transnistria’s gas reserves sufficient for just 11 days — minister

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The unrecognized republic of Transnistria’s remaining gas supplies are enough to last only 11 more days at the current rate of consumption, the republic’s Economic Development Minister, Sergey Obolonik, stated.

"There were 922 incidents in high-voltage power distribution networks over the past week, and 2,401 since the start of the month. As a result, 83,585 customers were left without power — nearly every third household. The current gas reserves will last only 11 days at this rate," Obolonik was quoted as saying on the website of Transnistria’s president.

The minister also highlighted the challenging conditions in 24-hour care facilities (such as nursing homes). According to him, during power outages, the premises quickly lose heat, forcing residents to rely on additional layers of clothing and blankets for warmth.

Gas deliveries to Moldova were suspended in early January after Kiev blocked the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, and Chisinau declined to resolve the issue of unpaid debts, which Moscow calculates at $709 million.

Unlike Moldova, Transnistria lacks alternative sources of gas. To conserve resources, central heating has been disabled, hot water supply to residential buildings has been stopped, industrial operations have been halted, and rolling blackouts have been introduced. The Moldovan State District Power Plant, situated on the left bank of the Dniester, has been switched to coal, with reserves expected to last until the end of January or mid-February.