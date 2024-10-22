Russian cabinet extends cables, heating batteries marking experiment

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Russian government extended experiments on marking of fiber-optic products, heating radiators and convectors, cables, firefighting equipment and pyrotechnics until August 31, 2025, according to the resolution available with TASS.

The decision will make it possible for the business to prepare better for compulsory marking requirements to be introduced and to practice more efficiently all stages of this procedure.

The fiber optic products marking experiment was scheduled to end on December 1 of this year. February 28, 2025 was the deadline for experiments in respect of heating batteries, cables, firefighting equipment and pyrotechnics.