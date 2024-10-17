Russian government to allocate $6.2 mln for drug development equipment — PM

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian government will direct about 600 mln rubles ($6.2 mln) for creation of innovative pharmaceuticals, including equipment procurement, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Cabinet meeting.

"The government will allocate almost 600 mln rubles for creation of innovative drugs. In total, at least 41 units of various modern equipment needed for their development will be purchased," Mishustin said.

Creation of drugs to prevent severe diseases, including cancer, is the priority, he stressed. "New outfits will help to establish the infrastructure to launch production of these medications, which is important for organizing modern therapy for patients and also to reduce dependence of our healthcare on deliveries from overseas," the prime minister added.