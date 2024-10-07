Russia allocates funds to strengthen defense capacity on priority basis — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Russian authorities allocate resources to strengthen the country’s defense capability on a priority basis, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at parliamentary hearings in the Federation Council.

"The priority is to strengthen the country's defense capability. We are allocating resources to this task on a priority basis. This was the case in 2022-2023 and this year. We will maintain this approach in the next three years - we are working taking into account the current needs of our armed forces," he said.

Siluanov added that the money will be used to equip and purchase weapons, military equipment, pay military personnel and support their families, as well as upgrade the defense industry.