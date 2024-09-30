Russia’s GDP to grow by 3.9% by end of 2024 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian economy will grow by 3.9% by the end of 2024, according to the Finance Ministry's documents provided for the draft budget.

"By the end of 2024, the economic growth rate will be at the level of 3.9% of GDP. In 2025-2027, the economic dynamics will return to a moderate trend of 2.5-2.8%, and in the future, growth will continue at a rate of about 3.0-3.2% (2028-2030)," the ministry says.

According to the draft budget, in 2025 federal budget revenues will grow by 11.6% and reach 40.29 trillion rubles ($434 bln). After that, "moderate growth in federal budget revenues will continue," the ministry says.

In 2025, budget expenditures will grow by 5.23% and reach 41.46 trillion rubles ($447 bln). In 2026, they are expected to reach 44 trillion rubles ($474 bln) (+5.77%), in 2027 they will amount to 45.9 trillion rubles ($459 bln) (+4.32%).

According to the document for the draft budget, "the main source of financing the federal budget deficit will be government borrowings of the Russian Federation." At the same time, the volume of Russia's public debt will remain at a safe level.