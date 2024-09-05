Alfa-Bank to open representative office in India — deputy chairman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Alfa-Bank plans to open a representative office in India, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Pavel Vysotsky said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"It is necessary to expand the Russian chain of banks and representative offices and expand the existing presence in India. In this respect we are not an exception and we hope, we have such a plan, to open a representative office in India," he said.

