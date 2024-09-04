Russia expects to broaden cooperation with ASEAN during Malaysia’s presidency — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia expects to find new avenues of cooperation with Southeast Asia during the Malaysian presidency in ASEAN, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We pay much attention to developing relations with Southeast Asia," Putin said. "As far as I am aware, Malaysia will have the presidency in the ASEAN next year," the Russian leader noted. "We are looking forward to managing to find new areas of cooperation with this quickly growing and promising region during your presidency," he said.

The plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum is scheduled for Thursday, the Russian leader said. "I am confident this will be a useful event serving the task of further convergence of regional economies on the while," Putin noted. "I expect very much that we will find opportunities to look for ways of expanding our cooperation during this effort," the president concluded.