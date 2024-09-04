Russian exports to US up from $187 million in June to $295 million in July — US data

WASHINGTON, September 4. /TASS/. Russian exports to the United States increased from $186.7 million in June to $295.3 million in July of this year, according to data the US Census Bureau provided in its monthly report on foreign trade turnover.

According to the agency, in July, Russia imported goods and services from the United States for $45.3 million. That means that the US deficit in trade with Russia in July was $250 million.

In total, in the first seven months of 2024, Russia supplied the United States with goods and services worth $2.177 billion.

US exports to Russia during this period totaled $279.1 million. That is, the US deficit for this period was $1.898 billion.

According to information from the US Census Bureau, imports from Russia in June were the lowest since January 1996. Then the volume of Russian goods supplied to the United States totaled $183.5 million.

In April of 2024, the volume of goods supplied to the United States from Russia was $297.5 million, in March - $427 million, in February - $287.9 million, in January - $244 million.

According to Washington data, the export of American goods to Russia decreased from $48 million in May of this year to $42.3 million in June. American exports to Russia amounted to $33.9 million in April, $43.7 million in March, $36 million in February, $30 million in January.

Earlier, the US authorities reported that the annual export of US goods to Russia in 2023 was a record low for the entire period of calculating bilateral trade indicators and amounted to $599.6 million, compared to $1.7 billion in 2022. The volume of imports of Russian goods to the US decreased from $14.45 billion to $4.57 billion during the same period. Washington has been calculating bilateral trade indicators since January 1992.

The decline in indicators is due to large-scale export restrictions and other sanctions that the US imposed on Russia after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.