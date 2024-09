MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The yuan exchange rate has surpassed 12.5 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since May 21, according to trading data.

As of 1:25 p.m. Moscow time (10:25 a.m. GMT), the yuan was up by 3.21% at 12.505 rubles.

By 1:45 p.m. Moscow time (10:45 a.m. GMT), the yuan had extended gains to 4.3% trading at 12.638 rubles.

Meanwhile, the MOEX Index was up by 1.42% at 2,560.14 points, while the RTS was up by 1.42% at 910.15 points.