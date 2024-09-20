Russia to raise wheat export duty to $11.63 per ton from September 25

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The duty on wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) exports from Russia will be raised to 1,076.7 rubles ($11.63) from September 25, 2024, from the current rate of 956.9 rubles ($10.33) per ton, according to the Russian Ministry of Agriculture.

The duty on barley will once again remain at zero. The duty on corn will be lowered to 292.7 rubles ($3.16) from 446.3 rubles ($4.82) per ton.

The export duty rate on wheat is calculated based on the indicative price of $214.1 per ton, on barley - $183.6 per ton, on corn - $189.5 per ton.

At the end of June, the Russian government adjusted the calculations of the rates of export customs duties on grain - the basic export prices were increased by 1,000 rubles ($10.8) per ton for wheat, meslin, barley, and corn. Thus, the basic export prices for wheat and meslin were increased from 17,000 rubles ($183.7) to 18,000 rubles ($194.51), for barley and corn - from 15,875 rubles ($171.55) to 16,875 rubles ($182.35).

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022, and then were converted to rubles. It stands at 70% from the difference between the base price and the indicative price.