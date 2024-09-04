Putin urges to eliminate barriers in trade between Russia, Serbia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Belgrade need to eliminate obstacles in trade and overcome the trade turnover downward trend, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

"As regards trade and economic lines - we regrettably see a small but still a decline in trade turnover volumes. I know you are dealing with these issues in the line of the Serbian government. Probably, the time has already come to hold an intergovernmental commission’s meeting that was not gathered for a long time, at least during two years, and look at obstacles arising in this connection and eliminate them," the Russian leader said.

Russia and Serbia have many interesting areas for cooperation in the industry, Putin noted.

The meeting between the Russian President and the Serbian Deputy Prime Minister took place in the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russky Island, where the Eastern Economic Forum is being held these days.