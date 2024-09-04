Global LNG demand to grow to 580-600 mln tons by 2030 — Russian energy ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Global LNG demand may rise from the current slightly over 400 mln tons to 580-600 mln tons within six years and up to 700 tons further on, Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said.

"Today the world is actively shifting to LNG and its demand will rise from the current slightly over 400 mln tons to 580-600 mln [tons] within 6-7 years. We will reach 700 mln tons within 20 years," he said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

