AK-203 assault rifle plant in India has plans to expand — CEO

NEW DELHI, August 23. /TASS/. The Russian-Indian enterprise for the production of AK-203 assault rifles in India, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), has plans to expand, and another plant may be created, IRRPL CEO and Managing Director Major General Sudhir Kumar Sharma said in an interview with TASS.

"We have such plans also," he said responding to a question if the plant is going to expand.

"I am very sure my shareholders and my government and Russian government will support us also on this," he added.

Sharma noted that there are still areas in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where the machines are manufactured, so it is possible that production will be expanded there. He stressed that the IRRPL project is successful.

"Like I said, this project is a success. I personally would, as the CEO and MD of this company for the last one year, give you two words for which this particular project can be called a success. First is synergy, and second is optimism. We had a lot of challenges, but the entire team has been super optimistic that this project has to succeed," Sharma said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of a joint Indian-Russian venture to manufacture Kalashnikov assault rifles in the country in March 2019.

Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited for the production of AK-203 was established in the Korwa area of the Amethi district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The founders of the enterprise from the Russian side are Rosoboronexport and the Kalashnikov concern of the Rostec state corporation.

India has become the first foreign country to manufacture the 200s series of Kalashnikov assault rifles. The AK-203 assault rifle in the configuration for the Indian Armed Forces was first presented at the international arms exhibition Defexpo India 2020. Unlike its predecessor, the AK-203 is equipped with an anatomical Magpul-type buttstock and a more comfortable pistol grip. Picatinny rails for mounting various sights are located on the reinforced cover of the receiver and the upper part of the modernized fore-end. MIL-STD-1913 standard rails are also installed at the bottom of the fore-end (for bipods, front grip or tactical flashlight) and on its sides (for laser sight or tactical flashlight). The assault rifle can be equipped with a 40-mm GP-34 underbarrel grenade launcher.