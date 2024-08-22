Gas reserves in European UGS approach 90.5%

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Gas reserves in European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities have approached 90.5%, which is less than the record level of 2023, when UGS facilities were filled to 91.3%. Gas price on the exchange in Europe is about $430 per 1,000 cubic meters due to the situation with gas transit through Ukraine amid the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Kursk region.

Gas pumping into European UGS facilities amounted to 300 mln cubic meters on August 20, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile, withdrawal equaled 14 mln cubic meters.

European UGS facilities are currently 90.29% full (7.99 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 99.4 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

Total LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system in July hit the lowest level since November 2021, with the trend of their decline persisting in August. Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas and its further pumping into Europe’s pipelines are loaded by 30% of their capacity now. The gas purchase price averaged $366 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in July and it has risen to $435 in August.