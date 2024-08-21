Inflation down to 0.04% in Russia over week — statistics

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia stood at 0.04% from August 13 to 19, 2024, the Russian federal statistical service (Rosstat) said.

Inflation was 0.05% a week earlier. Consumer prices in the country ticked up by 5.15% year to date.

Inflation stood at 9.13% in annual terms as at August 19, 2024.

In the food segment, prices gained 2.1% for cucumbers, 0.8% for butter, 0.7% for rye bread, 0.5% for pork and wheat flour, 0.4% for pasteurized milk and vermicelli, 0.3% for cooked sausages, canned meat for infants, frozen fish and sterilized milk, and 0.2% for beef, sausages, frankfurters, margarine, sunflower oil, cottage cheese, cheese, wheat bread, rice and black tea.

The price drop at the same time was 3.8% for beet, 2.8% for carrots, 2.6% for potatoes, 2% for bananas, 1.8% for apples, 1.5% for tomatoes, 0.8% for canned fruits and berries for children, 0.7% for onions, 0.3% for mutton, and 0.2% for chicken meat and canned vegetables for infants.

In the essential goods segment, prices edged down by 0.3% for diapers and 0.2 for toilet paper.

Among the other nonfoods, the rise in prices was 1.3% for domestic cars, 0.3% for edged boards, and 0.2% for TV sets. Prices dropped by 0.2% for smartphones

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices hiked by 0.3% and 0.1% respectively.