Trade turnover between Japan, Russia down 32% in July 2024 to $487 mln

TOKYO, August 21. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Japan and Russia fell by 32.47% in July 2024 year-on-year to 70.7 bln yen ($487 mln at the current exchange rate), according to TASS’ calculations based on data released by the Japanese finance ministry.

LNG imports from Russia dropped by 63.9% in the reporting period, while purchases of Russian coal plunged by 80.2%. Japan did not import Russian oil in July. Russian energy resources still account for the largest portion of the volume of import to Japan of around 70%.

Supplies of passenger cars fell by 34.3% in the period while export of Japanese components increased by 13%.

Import of fish and fish products from Russia gained 18.8% in July year-on-year whereas Russian grain supplies lost 12.3% in the same period.

Plastic supplies from Russia went down by 34.9% while export of paper and paper products rose by 45%.