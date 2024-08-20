Clean Arctic volunteers collect 720 tons of waste on Barents Sea coast in Nenets Region

NARYAN-MAR, August 20. /TASS/. A group of the Clean Arctic project's volunteers in a cleanup mission near Stary Varandey village in the Nenets Autonomous Region collected on the Barents Sea coast 720 tons of waste, the region's Governor Yury Bezdudny posted on Telegram.

"20 hectares of cleaned territory near Stary Varandey, 700 tons of scrap metal and 20 tons of other waste - that's the result of Clean Arctic's mission," he wrote.

The mission near Stary Varandey featured volunteers from nine regions - the Nenets Region, as well as the Rostov, Moscow, Volgograd, Orenburg, Irkutsk, Arkhangelsk, Stavropol, Krasnodar Regions and the Crimea Republic. The mission continued for almost two weeks.

The Clean Arctic project began in 2021. Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic-class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov, and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012, are the project’s authors. Clean Arctic attracts federal and local volunteers to missions in the Russian Arctic's every region.