Fish catch in Russia above 3 mln tons in 2024 — federal agency

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The fish and other aquatic bioresources catch in Russia is above 3.1 mln metric tons in 2024, the Federal Agency for Fisheries said.

"According to data of the sectoral monitoring system of the Federal Agency for Fisheries, the total catch of aquatic bioresources by Russian totaled more than 3.1 mln metric tons by August 7, 2024," the agency said.

The fish catch totaled 2.3 mln metric tons in the Far Eastern basin, 323,200 metric tons in the Northern basin, 52,600 metric tons in the Western basin, 19,600 metric tons in the Azov-Black Sea basin, and 47,600 metric tons in the Volga-Caspian basin.

The Russian fleet caught over 295,600 metric tons of aquatic bioresources in exclusive economic zones of foreign countries, convention areas and the open part of the World Ocean, the agency added.