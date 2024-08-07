Bank of Russia expects inflation slowdown in Q3 2024

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia expects inflation will decelerate in the country in the third quarter of this year under influence of tough monetary conditions, the regulator said in the comment to the macroeconomic outlook.

"According to the forecast of the Bank of Russia, current inflation will gear down in the third quarter of 2024 under influence of tough monetary conditions," the Central Bank said.

Annual inflation level in the third quarter of this year will go down from 8.6% as of the end of the second quarter to 7.8%, the Bank of Russia noted.