MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in January-July increased by 10.5% year-on-year, Ukrainian News reported with reference to Ukraine's gas transmission system operator.

In total, according to its data, 8.07 bln cubic meters (bcm) of fuel were pumped through the gas transmission system. In 2023, transit decreased by 28.5% to 14.65 bcm compared to the previous year.

On August 4, Gazprom reported that it was supplying gas to Europe in transit through Ukraine in the amount of 42.3 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.

Since May 2022, when GTSOU announced the suspension of transit to Europe via the Sokhranovka station due to force majeure - the company allegedly cannot exercise control over the Novopskov compressor station in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Russian gas supplies have been flowing through Ukraine in a reduced volume. The Russian gas holding, on the other hand, saw no reason to stop pumping as before.

In the fall of 2022, Naftogaz of Ukraine petitioned the International Court of Arbitration against Gazprom for allegedly late payment for gas transportation services through Ukrainian territory. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller stated that the arbitration proceeding is illegitimate and that the Russian holding's participation in the process is pointless. At the same time, Russia may impose sanctions on Naftogaz if the Ukrainian company continues to engage in dishonest behavior, rendering any future relations with it impossible.