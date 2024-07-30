Price of Brent oil down below $79 per barrel on London’s ICE first since June 6

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October delivery has dropped below $79 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since June 6, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 3:57 p.m. Moscow time (12:57 p.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 1.1% at $78.93 per barrel.

As of 4:30 p.m. Moscow time (1:30 p.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 1.07% at $78.96 per barrel whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for September delivery was down by 0.45% at $75.07 per barrel.