Yandex revenue approaches $2.8 bln in Q2

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Total revenue of International Public Joint Stock Company (IPJSC) Yandex, the parent entity of Yandex after restructuring, increased by 37% under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in Q2 2024 year-on-year to 249.3 bln rubles ($2.8 bln), the company reported.

Adjusted net profit of the group rose by 45% to 22.7 bln rubles ($259 mln). Adjusted EBITDA grew by 56% to 47.6 bln rubles ($539 mln) with margins totaling 19.1%.

Moreover, Yandex has published its annual revenue forecast for 2024 for the first time in two years, which is expected to rise by 38-40%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected at up to 175 bln rubles ($2 bln) in 2024, according to the forecast.