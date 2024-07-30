Mass introduction of digital ruble possible starting July 2025 — Central Bank Governor

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. If the digital ruble is successfully tested its mass introduction is possible starting July 2025, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said addressing the Federation Council (upper house of the parliament).

"Now I can say that if everything goes as we plan further on, with pilots implemented successfully, we will be able to shift from tests to massively introducing the digital ruble from July 2025. We target those dates, though it will be a gradual process, a gradual process of using digital rubles," she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the platform of digital ruble showed efficiency and reliability as it was tested.

The Bank of Russia has been implementing a pilot project with real digital rubles since August 15, 2023. At the first stage, active operations are tested, such as opening wallets in digital rubles for banks and clients (individuals and legal entities), transferring digital rubles between clients, and payments at trade and service enterprises.