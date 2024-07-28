Kazakhstan renews import ban until end of 2024

ASTANA, July 28. /TASS/. Authorities of Kazakhstan renewed the ban on wheat imports by all kinds of transport until the end of this year, government’s press service said.

"The ban on wheat imports to the territory of Kazakhstan by all kinds of transport is renewed until end of this year. The threat remains of wheat imports to the country by gray schemes and its reexport by motor transport from border regions of the Russian Federation. Forecasts for the grain harvest were also taken into account, which is expected to be higher than in the last year in Kazakhstan," the press service said.

The temporary ban on wheat imports is effective in the country from April 12, 2024.