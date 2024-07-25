EC not taking measures against Kiev for blocking oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia

BRUSSELS, July 25. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has not taken any measures during three days after Kiev blocked oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia and continues gathering information, EC spokesman Olof Gill said at a briefing in Brussels.

"On Monday we received, exactly Vice President [Valdis] Dombrovskis received a letter from the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Hungary and Slovakia on the impact of Ukraine’s decision to stop oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline from Lukoil. We’ve been looking closely to contents of this letter. We are gathering more information," the spokesman said.

Hungary and Slovakia demanded to take measures to solve this problem in the mentioned letter.

"The Commission is looking into facts. The Commission will make a decision. Only the Commission will make a decision. This is not mediation between the Commission and other parties. This is the Commission assessing situation, gathering information; we will make the decision when we are ready to make the decision, and any information to the contrary is incorrect," Gill noted.

The EC will make the decision suitable for all the parties, he added.

Ukraine halted transit of oil of Russian oil producer Lukoil via its territory to Hungary and Slovakia due to inclusion of the company into the black list. Russian oil is supplied to these countries over the Druzhba oil pipeline passing through Ukraine.