Rosneft CEO says Russia to supply record gas volume of around 40 bcm to China in 2024

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia will export a record volume of gas to China of around 40 bln cubic meters this year, which will enable it to become its largest supplier, Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft, Executive Secretary of the Commission for the Russian President on the strategy of development of the fuel and energy industry Igor Sechin said.

"This year export of Russian gas to China will hit a fresh all-time high, with around 40 bln cubic meters of gas supplied, which should strengthen our country’s position as the largest gas supplier to China," he told a forum. That said, Russia can boost gas supplies to China to over 100 bln cubic meters per year, Sechin added.

Moreover, China became the largest purchaser of Russian coal in 2023 as deliveries climbed by 60% to over 100 mln tons, he noted.

In 2023, Gazprom boosted gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia 1.5-fold to 22.7 bln cubic meters.

Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in Russia’s east. Gazprom's total exports to China will reach 48 bln cubic meters of gas per year (due to the implementation of the project for gas supplies to China via the Far Eastern route) in the coming years, and almost 100 bln cubic meters per year considering the transit gas pipeline through Mongolia, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said earlier. Miller said later that China was considering the possibility of increasing Russian gas supplies through the Power of Siberia beyond the design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters.