US oil inventories down by 4.9 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Commercial oil reserves in the US fell by 4.9 mln barrels over the week and amounted to 440.2 mln barrels as of July 12, the country's Department of Energy reported.

The current stock level is 5% below the five-year average typical for this time of year, the department noted.

As of 5:32 p.m. Moscow time (2:32 p.m. GMT) the price of September futures for Brent oil on London’s ICE was up by 0.93% at $84.63 per barrel while the price of futures for WTI oil with August delivery was up by 1.57% at $82.05 per barrel.