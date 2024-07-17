{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US oil inventories down by 4.9 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy

The current stock level is 5% below the five-year average typical for this time of year, the department noted

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Commercial oil reserves in the US fell by 4.9 mln barrels over the week and amounted to 440.2 mln barrels as of July 12, the country's Department of Energy reported.

The current stock level is 5% below the five-year average typical for this time of year, the department noted.

As of 5:32 p.m. Moscow time (2:32 p.m. GMT) the price of September futures for Brent oil on London’s ICE was up by 0.93% at $84.63 per barrel while the price of futures for WTI oil with August delivery was up by 1.57% at $82.05 per barrel.

Russia discusses rise in electricity supplies to China considering situation in Far East
Apart from issues of electricity trade, the participants of the meeting discussed preparations to the upcoming Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission, as well as acknowledgement of systems of certification of electric energy origin
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Press review: Trump gets Republican nod and US sends mixed messages on arms control
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 16th
Ukraine’s NATO membership to be deferred declaration of war on Russia — official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Moscow have informed alliance that Kiev's admission is a direct threat to Russia
Invading Lebanon to become ‘unreturnable hell’ for Israel — Iranian diplomat
Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani noted that the balance of forces in the region had changed after Hamas had attacked Israel and Israel had launched its operation in the Gaza Strip
Roberta Metsola re-elected president of European Parliament
The politician urged lawmakers to unite and work on creating "a Europe for everyone"
Global catastrophe possible, but Russia is trying to prevent it — Medvedev
Deputy chairman of Russia’s security council noted that Russia has moral and legal grounds to give an adequate symmetric or asymmetric response to any direct threat to its security and sovereignty
Putin has no plans to congratulate Merkel on her 70th birthday — Kremlin
The last meeting between Putin and Merkel took place in August 2021, when the German chancellor paid a working visit to Russia as part of her "farewell tour"
Russia received no reaction from West on Orban’s peace proposals on Ukraine, Kremlin says
According to Dmitry Peskov, the "Europeans are trying to implicate Orban, completely disavow his authority on this issue and reiterate the resolve to aid Ukraine in military matters"
Macron accepts Prime Minister Attal’s resignation
Gabriel Attal resigned after the presidential party Renaissance elected him as head of its faction in parliament
Ukrainian opposition leader sends letter to Trump saying Kiev had motive to kill him
"Physical elimination of political opponents and political corruption are links in a chain for those who are seeking to stay in power and are profiting from the war in Ukraine by means of selling weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis," Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
Russian Pacific Fleet ships pass Suez Canal, enter Red Sea
The long-distance voyage of the Pacific Fleet ships began on January 22 this year
West bets on long confrontation with Russia, but Europe won’t endure it — analyst
The rules of the game that formed after World War II, especially during the several decades of the Cold War, which made it possible to avoid direct destructive confrontation between the great Eastern and Western powers, are no longer in place, Zheng Renyi noted
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian manpower, equipment in 124 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 545 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
EP resolution criticizing Orban divides Europe — French politician
Jordan Bardella also disagreed with the supply of long-range weapons to Kiev and opposed the idea of Ukraine joining NATO, as this poses a threat of escalation of the conflict with the nuclear power
Russia to wrap up special operation by end of year — Chechen commander
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the Kiev regime has already realized that "the war has already been lost"
'Nazis never change': Kremlin comments on killing of Russian soldier by Azov militants
"Our investigators are working very diligently to collect all the facts regarding these absolutely inhuman atrocities," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Russia’s latest Malva artillery gun withstands hit by HIMARS rocket in Ukraine operation
The armored cabin protected the crew from shrapnel
Construction of Moscow-St. Petersburg highway completed
The total length of the M-11 highway is 669 km
Russian treasury's revenues from foreign firms to surpass forecast 2.5-fold — newspaper
Foreign investors actively leaving the Russian market may be behind such an adjustment, Finam Strategy Director Yaroslav Kabakov believes
China suspends arms control talks with US — Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian urged the United States to "respect China's basic interests and form the necessary conditions for a dialogue and consultation between the two countries"
Crashed Superjet-100 plane skipped post-overhaul flight — source
This is mandatory after a major overhaul at a plant
Analyst sees Taiwan as US tool to contain China
"The United States has only one goal, which is to squeeze money out of Taiwan using various ways and methods of deception," Chen Shiliang said
Japan to allocate $3.3 bln to Ukraine using incomes from frozen Russian assets — Kyodo
The above-mentioned sum will make 6% from the total volume of aid earlier pledged to the Kiev government by the G7
Russia’s General Staff chief shown robots that help with assault operations
Valery Gerasimov visited the group’s command post, noted the achievements in the liberation of Urozhaynoye and presented state awards
Any Ukrainian provocation against Belarus to be answered — Russian Foreign Ministry
Alexey Polishchuk reiterated that currently, a joint regional group of forces, modern Russian defense systems and strategic nuclear weapons have been deployed in Belarus
US directly involved in Middle East, Ukraine conflicts — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that "the current unprecedented outburst of violence in the Middle East is largely a consequence of the well-known US policy in the region"
Russian envoy suggests Kiev may use provocation as smokescreen for military shortcomings
The diplomat suggested a scenario with Ukraine spreading a chemical substance, putting the blame on Russia and hyping it up in the media
Russia to take Switzerland’s shift from policy of neutrality into account — top diplomat
"Such actions cannot be left unnoticed and will be taken into account while shaping Russia’s policy on Switzerland," Sergey Lavrov said
MEPs want Hungary to be stripped of its voting rights in EU Council — media
The newspaper cites a message addressed to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola, which says that Orban "has already caused significant damage by exploiting and abusing the role of the Council Presidency"
Next two, three months could be hardest this year for Ukrainian forces — report
According to the television channel, military experts agree that under the current conditions, Russia will gain the upper hand in the protracted conflict with Ukraine unless Ukrainian forces carry out a surprise attack
DPR official says Ukrainian forces left positions in northeast of Chasov Yar
Ukrainian forces had heavy losses in the area, according to the source
Russia can sell its LNG despite new EU sanctions — deputy premier
The sanctions that the West has been imposing on Russia since 2014, eventually lead to economic growth by spurring import substitution, Alexander Novak said
Politicization of MH17 crash case prevents thorough investigations — Russian embassy
The embassy pointed out that "the Hague has been consistently shielding the Kiev authorities, deliberately ignoring any facts that would indicate the latter’s responsibility for the disaster"
New pandemic may strike at any time — WHO chief
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the future organization document as a "generational agreement."
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine not favorable for US, EU — Hungary’s top diplomat
West’s strategy on Ukraine has failed, Peter Szijjarto said
UK to continue providing full support to Ukraine, King Charles says
King Charles also highlighted the UK’s "unshakable" commitment to NATO and determination to "maintain a strong armed forces, including the nuclear deterrent"
Baltic countries notify Russia, Belarus about withdrawal from unified power system
Baltic nations are working to synchronize their power grids with Europe through Poland
World’s first nuclear test contaminated US area of 2,600 square kilometers — archives
Six weeks after the test, "fairly high radioactivity was observed on the ground surface over an area about 161 km long and 48 km wide"
Firms from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey eying projects in North Caucasus — Deputy PM
Alexander Novak noted that the Russian government knew about the plans and interests of foreign partners, but the investors themselves would announce their decisions
Americans tired of giving money to corrupt Kiev regime — US billionaire
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "wants more money," David Sacks said
Ukraine plans to end hostilities, engage in talks with Russia — NYT
According to the report, "Ukraine is pursuing a plan for a negotiated end to the fighting"
Western weapons are uncapable against Russian glide bombs
FAB-3000 with a universal gliding and correction module has a hit precision of ten meters
Russian security official uncertain whether special op should have started earlier
Russia is "much stronger that it used to be 20 years ago, and much better prepared for a conflict of this kind," Dmitry Medvedev noted
Russian army hits Ukrainian military train, wiping out 20 units of equipment, 120 troops
The Russian Defense Ministry released video footage showing how the train was wiped out
Restrictions imposed in borderline Belgorod Region for security — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that "the Kiev regime’s barbaric attacks on civilian infrastructure" inside Russia are continuing
Ukrainian delegation wholly supported non-bloc status before rejecting talks — Russian MFA
Alexey Polishchuk stressed that Ukraine must return to the origins of its sovereignty
Moldova's shift towards pro-NATO stance not in country's best interests — Russian MFA
According to Alexey Polishchuk, Washington and Brussels "are already actively working to keep the current Moldovan leadership in power, since it obediently follows orders to turn the country into yet another 'anti-Russia'"
Trump says assassination attempt had impact on him
Donald Trump said that his call with President Joe Biden after the incident was "very nice" and the incumbent president "couldn’t have been nicer"
Trump appears at Republican National Convention
Former US president is not expected to speak at the event
UK's Turner tapped by NATO to act as point man in Ukraine
Patrick Turner was the assistant secretary general for operations, defense policy and planning in 2018-2022
Drone attacks fire station near west Russia’s Kursk, rescuer wounded
Governor Alexey Smirnov said that the rescuer was taken to a district hospital where he received first aid
Belgrade open for military cooperation with Russia — Serbia’s top brass
The Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilovic had a meeting with the Defense Attache of the Russian Federation in Belgrade, Major General Gennady Mozhayev
Kremlin spokesman rejects speculations about potential Russia-West war
Polish President Andrzej Duda said earlier that a potential war between Russia and the West "will be incredibly close" in the event Russia won the armed conflict in Ukraine
By bringing up Russia-Ukraine talks, US seeks to buy time to solve domestic problems
Earlier, The New York Times reported that the Ukrainian authorities were planning to halt hostilities with Russia through peace talks
Russia's position on Boeing 777 crash in 2014 unchanged — Kremlin
"None of the Russian side’s arguments were taken into account, we did not participate in the investigation," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Sanctions hit European economy more than Russian — Szijjarto
"We have all understood that the strategy on behalf of Europe, which was basically copying the Americans in the last two and a half years, was a failure," the Hungarian top diplomat said
Trump to demand talks on Ukraine if he wins presidency — FT citing Hungarian premier
Presidential candidate will be ready to act as a peace broker immediately, he has detailed and well-founded plans for this, Viktor Orban said
F-16's no match for Russian jets in air combat
F-16 is inferior in maneuverability to the latest generation of Russian thrust-vectoring aircraft, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre said
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Russia brings back 95 servicemen from captivity in Ukraine
Wednesday’s exchange is the second swap in the past three weeks
Ukrainian military given specific orders to maximize damage on civilians — Russian general
Speaking about the possibility of a peace agreement, Apty Alaudinov indicated that "nobody is going to come running to Zelensky or whoever else"
Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine will never join NATO
Press review: Lavrov issues stark warning at UNSC and talks on Ukraine must include Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 17th
Lavrov describes his talks with Swiss counterpart as interesting
"It is better to give people an opportunity to speak up rather than force than to explain," Russian roreign minister said
Biden administration deludes itself by thinking new war not to affect US — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed out that geopolitics has "buried the once sacred for the West market laws"
Kremlin didn’t see Trump’s proposals for relaxing sanctions on Russia, spokesman says
Earlier, Donald Trump said in an interview that he was thinking about relaxing sanctions against Russia as part of an agreement to end the conflict in Ukraine if he returns to the White House
Russia poses no threat to NATO, has no plans of attacking its members — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of Security Council said that any attempts to promote hostile interests on the territory of Ukraine or other countries close to Russia will meet adequate countermeasures
Kiev ready to take reckless steps against Belarus amid military failures — Russian MFA
"The Belarusian Defense Ministry in fact pointed to the movement of air defense and electronic warfare systems, armored vehicles and long-range artillery systems along the border," Alexey Polishchuk stressed
Operation to create security zone in Kharkov Region to continue — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov attributed entry restrictions in some populated areas in the Belgorod Region to the need to ensure the safety of local residents
Attempt on Trump's life could have ruined possibility of settlement in Ukraine — expert
According to Richard Black, "throughout the campaign, the administration seems to have provided inadequate security for Biden’s presidential opponents"
West ‘testing waters’ for talks with Moscow, says Russian diplomat
Asked what could get the West engage in talks with Russia, Maria Zakharova noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis on the sidelines of UN Security Council events in New York had been initiated by Switzerland
Poland to launch new operation involving 17,000 troops near border with Belarus
The Polish Armed Forces’ 18th Mechanized Division will be in charge of the operation
NATO preparing for direct confrontation with Russia — Foreign Ministry
According to Anton Mazur, the relevant plans include "increasing the number of armed forces and the number of weapons, their redeployment to the East, increasing military production, developing military transport infrastructure, building strategic reserves, dehumanizing Russians through propaganda and even building POW camps"
Three settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian troops
No one was hurt, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said
Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian missile/artillery armament depot over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 610 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
West’s security guarantees intended to keep Kiev away from NATO — diplomat
These guarantees were invented by Western countries in order not to admit Kiev to the alliance, appease the disappointed Kiev government and encourage it to continue the armed confrontation with Russia, Alexey Polishchuk said
Russia must develop conditions for digital assets — Putin
The Russian leader believes it is necessary to use the digital ruble more widely in the country's economy
Russia proposes removing primary causes of Ukraine crisis, says top diplomat
During his speech, Sergey Lavrov offered a number of steps aimed at "restoring trust and stabilizing the international situation"
NATO’s war on Russia not enough for it — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that at the recent summit in Washington the NATO leaders "reiterated their claims for the leading role not only in the Euro-Atlantic region, and also in Asia Pacific"
Lavrov invites Iran’s acting foreign minister to visit Russia
Russian foreign minister offered Ali Bagheri Kani to choose from Moscow, Astrakhan or Murmansk
South African minister says Ukrainian conflict cannot be resolved without Moscow
African leaders are ready to visit both countries in an attempt to forge a negotiated solution, Ronald Lamola said
German magazine Compact banned due to published interview with Russian diplomat — source
The interview with Maria Zakharova was published in Compact on July 13
Hungarian foreign minister slams EU attempts to prevent his country’s contacts with Russia
"Not only is this unacceptable, but It’s also a scandal when, in the 21st century, a country is stigmatized only for favoring a negotiated solution and using its communication channels with the parties, who disagree on key issues," Peter Szijjarto said
Trump’s game plan to negotiate Ukraine settlement, then set sights on China — VP nominee
James David Vance said that China is the major threat to the country, lamenting that the US authorities are choosing to focus on other problems instead of tackling this issue head on
Lavrov discusses Libyan settlement with top diplomat from Tripoli government
The two ministers held talks on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meetings within the framework of Russia's Presidency in the UN Security Council
Kiev’s claims of readiness for talks mere 'smoke and mirrors' — Russian Foreign Ministry
Alexey Polishchuk pointed to Ukraine’s intention to "earn the sympathy of the countries of the Global South and lure them over to the anti-Russian Western side"
Russia may raise its GDP growth forecast for 2024 — deputy premier
The Russian Economic Development Ministry has all reasons to do so, Alexander Novak said
US authorities had data on Iran’s alleged plot to assassinate ex-President Trump — CNN
CNN also added that "Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was also a target of the Iranian assassination plot, according to a federal law enforcement source familiar with the investigation..."
Funds for US security spent on Ukraine, Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, everyone realizes that "Ukraine will never return any loans"
Ukrainian army attacks 25 populated areas in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that five drones were launched, and four civilians suffered injuries
Polish president claims NATO preparing for war
Earlier, Andrzej Duda suggested that the world had returned to the Cold War era and urged NATO partners to increase defense spending
Russian strike hits Ukrainian security agency’s command post in Kiev — security official
According to the report, several officers were killed at the command post, while the first deputy SBU chief suffered minor injuries
Putin gives start to Togliatti bypass motor traffic
"This route will make the motor traffic in the region more comfortable and secure, relieve the road on the Zhigulevskaya Hydropower Plant dam from traffic jams, and will help in general to unlock to a greater degree the export, logistical, industrial and tourist potential of the Volga Region," the Russian leader said at the opening ceremony
Russia’s top diplomat says to submit with UN evaluation of Ukrainian crisis
According to Sergey Lavrov, Western partners seem to have a strong feeling of their alleged permissiveness and impeccability
Macron says his meeting with Putin will take place at Fort de Bregancon on August 19
The French leader announced this on the air at the BFM TV channel
US urges its allies to prepare for protracted wars and not in Europe alone — Lavrov
The Russian minister noted that for the sake of "restraining" Russia, China and other countries, whose independent policies viewed as a challenge to the hegemony, the West resorts to aggressive steps breaking the system of globalization that was originally created in line with its model
Lavrov begins talks with Swiss counterpart Cassis
The meeting, organized on Switzerland’s initiative, is currently under way at the UN headquarters in New York
West should have listened to Russia’s red lines on Ukraine, Republican delegate says
The conflict between Moscow and Kiev should never have started, Hossein Khorram says
Russian forces advance north of liberated Urozhainoye in DPR — official
"The village itself is still being mopped up, there are a few Ukrainian servicemen left there," Vladimir Rogov said
US authorized Zelensky to deliver new strikes on Russia — Russian diplomat
The United States "continues to cherish the illusion of their supremacy," Alexey Polishchuk said
